Windsor man charged after pair of B&E's in Kingsville

Ontario Provincial Police in Kingsville had to deal with a break and enter in progress on Friday, September 10.

According to police, they received a call at 4:30 a.m. about a B&E on County Road 31.

Officers arrived on scene and saw someone trying to flee on foot, but after a short chase police managed to arrest a man without incident.

Police say investigators also determined the accused was involved in another break and enter in Kingsville on September 9.

A 22-year-old from Windsor is facing four criminal charges as a result, and is scheduled to appear in Leamington court on October 21.