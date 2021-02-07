Windsor Man Charged after Stealing Car, Fleeing from Police

A Windsor man faces several charges after stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police.

According to Windsor Police Service (WPS), a vehicle that was left running with the keys inside was stolen from the 500 block of Erie Street East around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Patrol officers spotted the stolen vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction on Chatham Street East near Goyeau Street just before 11 a.m.

Officers were able to safely stop the vehicle a short time later near McDougall Avenue, according to WPS.

Police say the driver attempted to flee the scene and caused some minor damage to a cruiser.

It was later determined the man was a suspect in a mischief investigation at a business in the 300 block of Riverside Drive East earlier in the day Thursday, according to police.

A 31-year-old man from Windsor is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, flight from a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.

Police are reminding the public never to leave a vehicle running while it's unattended.

Anyone with who may have witnessed the event or who may have surveillance footage near the scene is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.