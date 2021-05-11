iHeartRadio
Windsor Man Charged Following a Crash in Lakeshore

AM800-News-Impaired driving-Lakshore-May 9-2021

A Windsor man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Lakeshore.

Around 4:30 p.m. this past Sunday, provincial police, the Lakeshore Fire Department and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a single-vehicle crash on Old Tecumseh Road.

Investigators say a vehicle had collided with a concrete form on the bridge that crosses over Pike Creek, causing significant damage to the vehicle.
 
Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
 
A 33-year-old man is now charged with Operation while Impaired and Operation while Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration 80-plus.
 
The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charges.

