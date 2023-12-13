iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Windsor man charged following break in at Kingsville business


am800-news-opp-crest-2021

A break in at a business in Kingsville has led to multiple charges. 

On November 5 at 5 a.m., Kingsville Detachment Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a break and enter to a business on Division Street North in Kingsville. 

Over a month later, on December 12, Essex County OPP, with the assistance of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporate Investigations charged a man in connection with the break in. 

As a result, a 32-year-old man from Windsor was arrested and charged with break and enter a place - with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of break in instruments, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and mischief - destroys or damages property.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Windsor court in March 2024. 

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE