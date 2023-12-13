Windsor man charged following break in at Kingsville business

A break in at a business in Kingsville has led to multiple charges.

On November 5 at 5 a.m., Kingsville Detachment Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a break and enter to a business on Division Street North in Kingsville.

Over a month later, on December 12, Essex County OPP, with the assistance of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporate Investigations charged a man in connection with the break in.

As a result, a 32-year-old man from Windsor was arrested and charged with break and enter a place - with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of break in instruments, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and mischief - destroys or damages property.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Windsor court in March 2024.