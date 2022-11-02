Windsor man charged following domestic disturbance call in LaSalle

A Windsor man is facing a number of charges following a domestic disturbance call in LaSalle.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, LaSalle police say as officers arrived on the scene, a man fled in his vehicle.

Officers recognized the man as being in violation of his court-ordered conditions and attempted to use a tire deflation device to stop him from fleeing.

Officicers used their police vehicles to coordinate a tactical maneuver bringing the suspect’s vehicle to a controlled stop, but during that attempt, the suspect's collided into the leading police vehicle causing minor damage.

Police say the suspect was also assaultive toward the officers during the arrest.

The 54-year-old male suspect is charged with failing to comply with undertaking, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle and resisting arrest.

The suspect was also issued a three day drivers licence suspension for having more than 50 mgs of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.