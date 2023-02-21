Windsor man charged for allegedly damaging 13 downtown businesses

One man has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of incidents in which windows were smashed at multiple businesses near downtown Windsor.

Between Nov. 23, 2022 and Dec. 29, 2022, the Windsor Police Service responded to reports of property damage at 13 businesses throughout and close to downtown.

Police say at each scene, officers found metal nuts scattered about on the ground near the shattered windows, leading them to believe the fasteners were used to cause the damage.

As a result of the investigation and police reviewing surveillance footage, officers determined that the same suspect was responsible for all 13 incidents.

On Feb. 16, 2023, police arrested a 53-year-old Windsor man in connection to the crimes. He has been charged with 13 counts of mischief under $5,000.

The total damage for the incidents is estimated at over $12,600.

Police say this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.