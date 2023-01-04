Windsor man charged for impaired driving in Dover Township

A 34-year-old Windsor man has been charged with impaired driving in Dover Township.

Chatham-Kent police responded to an incident at Bear Line Road on Monday night.

Police say they found a vehicle in the ditch and upon further investigation, they believed the driver to be operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

The man was transported to police headquarters where he did breath tests.

He has been charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit and was released with conditions, pending a future court date of January 30.



