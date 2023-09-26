Windsor man charged for impaired driving in Point Pelee National Park

Leamington Ontario Provincial Police officers have charged a Windsor man with impaired driving following an incident in Point Pelee National Park.

Police say on September 24, at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the park about a report of an impaired driver.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke to the Park Warden who had an someone under arrest and OPP members then took custody of the individual.

A 31-year-old man from Windsor faces two criminal charges related to operation while impaired.

His licence has been suspended for 90-days, and the vehicle he was driving has been impounded for seven days as per statute.

The man was later released from custody and will appear in Windsor court on October 17.