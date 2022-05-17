Windsor man charged in $800,000 fraud investigation

Windsor police have charged a city man in connection to a fraud investigation with multiple alleged victims and over $800,000.

Police launched a fraud investigation in April in relation to an incident that occurred in September of 2021.

It was reported that a victim provided over $350,000, over the course of several months, to a person who advised the money would be invested in the buying and selling of vehicles.

Another victim has also since come forward and also reported providing the same person with a large sum of money for the same investment purpose.

Through investigation, it is believed the money was not being used nor intended to be used for the purpose the person described to the victims.

Investigators believe there is a potential for further victims and are encouraging anyone who believes they are a victim or have further information to come forward.

Khaled Al Akili, 35, of Windsor is charged with fraud over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.