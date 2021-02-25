Windsor Man Charged in Alleged Sexual Assault at Quarantine Hotel

A Windsor man is allegedly to blame for a sexual assault inside a quarantine hotel in Montreal.

The measure was designed to keep Canadian's safe from COVID-19, but a woman blames the government for allegedly not keeping her safe during quarantine.

The woman landed at Montreal's airport on Feb. 16. Staff told her she had an invalid COVID-19 test and would have to isolate at a designated quarantine hotel.

Once there, she tells CTV News another traveller allegedly barged into her room and sexually assaulted her.

"I'm helpless, this is why I want my story told," she says. "I turned around and his pants were down to his knees and he had his hands on his genitals."

The woman says she called security after finally fighting him off.

"Took them 15 or 20 minutes to get to my room and when they did, what did they do? They handed me the bottle of water that asked for hours ago," she added.

Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Shakory of Windsor is charged with sexual assault, break and enter and criminal harassment.