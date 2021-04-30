Windsor Man Charged in Child Porn Investigation

After nearly a year, a child pornography investigation in Windsor has resulted in an arrest.

Windsor Police Service says the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched the investigation back in July of 2020.

According to police, a Windsor man was identified as a suspect and a search warrant was executed Thursday.

Investigators say several electronic devices were seized as evidence and the man was placed under arrest without incident.

Twenty-one-year-old Khin-Soe Len is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography and two counts of distributing child pornography.