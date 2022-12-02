Windsor man charged in connection to a crash in Lakeshore

A Windsor man has been charged in connection to a crash in Lakeshore this past summer.

On June 28 at 7:56 p.m., Lakeshore OPP, Essex-Windsor EMS and Lakeshore Fire Rescue were dispatched to Manning Road for a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the passenger vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, A 19-year-old man is charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.