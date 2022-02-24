Windsor man charged in connection to child pornography investigation

A Windsor man is facing several charges in connection to a child pornography investigation.

In January 2022, the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched an investigation after receiving information about a person involved in online child pornography.

Police identified a suspect as part of the investigation and on Feb. 23, a suspect was located in the 5700 block of Tecumseh Road East and arrested.

A 55-year-old man is charged with possession of child pornography, access to child pornography and distributing child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.