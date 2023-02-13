Windsor man charged in connection to commercial business break-in

A Windsor man has been arrested and charged in connection to a break-in at a commercial business.

Windsor police say on Feb. 11 at 4:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to a business in the 3000 block of Jefferson Boulevard after a security alarm activation.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a suspect had broken into the business and was still inside the building.

Police say officers immediately set up a perimeter around the property and when the suspect exited the building, he was arrested after a brief foot chase.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers also determined that the suspect arrived at the scene driving a 2002 Chevy pickup truck that had been stolen in Chatham.

A 32-year-old man is charged with breaking and entering, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.