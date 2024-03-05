Windsor man charged in connection to eight break and enter cases

One person has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple break and enters in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

The OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) identified an individual who was responsible for eight break and enter investigations between May 21, 2023 and February 22, 2024.

A 56-year-old Windsor man is now facing 17 different charges including one count of robbery with violence, six counts of break, enter a dwelling house - commit indictable offence, six counts of possession break in instruments and two counts of disguise with intent.

The Essex County OPP is requesting that anyone with information regarding these investigations to call 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.catchcrooks.com. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.