Windsor man charged in connection to fatal hit and run

Windsor police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection to a fatal hit and run in mid-October.

The Major Crime Unit announced Friday afternoon that Paul Roenspiess, 57, of Windsor has been charged with Leave Accident Scene Involving Death.

On Nov. 5, as a result of the investigation, police located a black 2002 Ford Ranger pick-up truck at an apartment building in the 100 block of Caron Avenue.

Police say investigators observed damages to the vehicle believed to have resulted from the collision.

Investigtors identified the registered owner of the vehicle, whom was also determined as the driver of the involved vehicle at the time of the incident. Police say the male was cooperative and was subsequently arrested without incident.

On Oct. 15, officers were called to the area of Janette Avenue at Elliott Street West for a report of a person laying in the roadway.

An elderly man with life-threatening injuries was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this incident and seeking any information that may assist in the investigation.