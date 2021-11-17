Windsor man charged in connection to Windsor Assembly Plant explosion

Windsor police have charged James Harris, a 33-year-old Windsor man, in connection to an explosion at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Harris has been charged with

- Explosion/Disregard for Human Life

- Intend to cause explosion likely to cause serious bodily harm or death

- Intend to cause explosion likely to cause serious damage to property

Windsor police located and arrested Harris in the 1700-block of Drouillard Road around 8:30am Wednesday morning. They laid charges after executing a search warrant at a residence where he was found.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this incident and seeking any information that may assist in the investigation.

On Nov. 4, police were contacted after a suspicious package was discovered at the Windsor Assembly Plant in a case that's been called "an intentional act."

No injuries were reported but through investigation, a suspicious package was located and detonated.