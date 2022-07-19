Windsor man charged in double fatal crash

A Windsor man has now been charged in connection with a double fatal multi-vehicle crash in Chatham.

Police were called to Queen's Line at Dillon Road on May 27, and say two occupants of one vehicle were killed while three others were injured.

At the time, the police investigation revealed a Windsor man was driving eastbound on Queen’s Line when he collided with a pickup truck travelling westbound, then went on to hit an older-model Buick that was behind the truck that had five occupants inside.

Brett Iler, 27, has been charged with two counts of Careless Driving Causing Death and three counts of Careless Driving Causing Bodily Harm.

He'll appear in court in September.