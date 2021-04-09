Windsor Man Charged in E.C. Row Crash

A Windsor, Ont. man is facing several charges after fleeing the scene of a crash on E.C. Row Expressway.

Windsor Police Service says officers were called to a single vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the expressway between Howard Avenue and Walker Road at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a white Audi A4 was seen travelling at high speeds before colliding with the median — the driver then fled the scene on foot.

Witnesses were able to provide a description of the man to officers and the K9 Unit was able to locate him near Langlois Avenue and Grand Marais Road East at 9 p.m.

A 37-year-old man from Windsor, Ont. is charged with dangerous driving, driving while suspended and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.