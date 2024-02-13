Windsor man charged in human trafficking investigation

A 33-year-old man from Windsor is one of 13 men charged in a human trafficking investigation.

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says its Human Trafficking Unit launched an investigation earlier this year, targeting individuals using the internet to communicate and meet in person with young people believed to be offering sexual services for money.

The police service says between January 31, 2024, and February 3, 2024, 13 people were arrested at a Niagara Falls hotel.

They range in age between 20-years-old to 60-years-old and are from Canada and the United States.

Police say they're charged with luring a child for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years and invite / counsel, sexual exploitation of a young person.

Niagara Regional Police say a number of law enforcement agencies assisted with the investigation including OPP Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Led Joint Force Strategy, Windsor police, Barrie police, Halton Regional Police, Kingston police, Durham Regional Police Service and Hamilton police.

The OPP Border Enforcement Security Team, Canada Border Services Agency, Department of Homeland Security and Royal Canadian Mounted Police assisted with the investigation.

In a release, Niagara Regional Police Chief Bill Fordy says, "these arrests showcase the dedication of our members in ensuring some of the most vulnerable members of our community are protected, sending a strong message that the predatory behaviours associated with human trafficking will not be tolerated in Niagara."

Police say court ordered publication bans are in place prohibiting police from releasing the names of the charged individuals.

The investigation is ongoing.