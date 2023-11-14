iHeartRadio
Windsor man charged in stabbing death of his wife


Windsor police were called to the 1400 Block of Southdale Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

A 62-year-old Windsor man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife.

Police say the stabbing happened at a home in the 1400-block of Southdale Drive near South Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning.

The victim identified by police as 67-year-old Janice Madison was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police says officers on scene arrested the woman's husband Wellington Holland and charged him with first-degree murder.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit say no other details are being released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation. 

