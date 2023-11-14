Windsor man charged in stabbing death of his wife

A 62-year-old Windsor man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife.

Police say the stabbing happened at a home in the 1400-block of Southdale Drive near South Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning.

The victim identified by police as 67-year-old Janice Madison was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police says officers on scene arrested the woman's husband Wellington Holland and charged him with first-degree murder.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit say no other details are being released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.