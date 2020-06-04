Windsor Man Charged in Stolen Vehicle Case, Owner Issued Ticket



WINDSOR — A Windsor man is facing charges in a stolen vehicle case, while the owner of the vehicle has also been ticketed.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Windsor police were called to the 900-block of Wyandotte Street East for a stolen vehicle report.

Officers learned that two men took a car that was left running in a parking lot while the owner went into a store.

Constable Talya Natyshak says police eventually tracked some suspects to the 400-block of Argyle Road later that night, after receiving multiple calls about a suspect vehicle driving erratically.

She says when officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to arrest a male suspect, who ran away on foot before being taken into custody a short distance later.

"While being searched, the suspect did become aggressive with officers and attempted to flee the area again on foot,' says Natyshak. "He was quickly apprehended a short distance later."

She says stolen vehicles pose a risk to the entire community as the vehicles are often used to commit further crimes.

Natyshak adds it takes only seconds for a vehicle to be stolen when it is left running.

"We just want to remind the public to please not leave your keys in the vehicle especially running not even for a moment," says Natyshak. "We see this a lot in the winter when people are warming up their cars."

A second suspect is believed to have also fled from the stolen vehicle and remains outstanding.



The stolen vehicle was recovered with significant damage.



Ronald Ward, 27, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and escape lawful custody.

Police say a ticket was also issued to the owner of the stolen vehicle for being the driver of a motor vehicle left unattended without removing ignition key, contrary to a City of Windsor Bylaw.

Windsor police call it a reminder to the public that leaving your vehicle unattended with the keys inside is an offence and you may be charged.

--With files from AM800's Rob Hindi