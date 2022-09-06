Windsor man charged in Tecumseh crashes

A 30-year old man from Windsor is facing charges after separate crashes in Tecumseh.

Provincial Police say a man was driving an Audi on Manning Road just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 3rd when it struck a portable toilet, then continued driving and rear-ended a motorcycle.

The rider was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the driver fled on foot but was located a short distance away and was taken into custody after an officer was assaulted during the arrest.

Elliott Robert Bowen is charged with Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm, Failure to Stop after an Accident, Mischief under $5,000, and Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest.

He will appear in court October 4th.