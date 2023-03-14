Windsor man charged with 13 counts of break and enter

A 32-year-old Windsor man is facing a list of charges including 13 counts of break and enter.

According to Windsor police, the Target Base Unit launched an investigation on December 11 after eight businesses between Walker Road and Jefferson Boulevard, were broken into and a number of items were stolen.

Police say five additional businesses located between Tecumseh Road East and Wyandotte Street East were broken into on February 18.

In one of the February break-ins, a business owner suffered minor injuries when he confronted the suspect.

Police say after reviewing video surveillance, a suspect was identified.

The Problem-Oriented Policing Unit arrested the man during a vehicle stop on March 11 in the 7600 block of Wyandotte St. E.

The man is also charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of operation of a vehicle while prohibited, two counts of failure to comply with probation and assault.