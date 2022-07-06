Windsor man charged with attempted murder in connection to shooting

A Windsor man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting in the city.

Around 2:30 a.m. on June 27, police were called about a man knocking loudly at a residence in the 1000 block of Albert Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, police say officers discovered that the male had been shot at his residence by his roommate and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On July 1, officers working at the Canada Day parade in Windsor spotted the man and a female suspect wanted in connection with the incident. Both were arrested in the 400-block of Glengarry Avenue.

A 50-year-old Windsor man is now charged with attempted murder, six counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited and breach of probation.

A 45-year-old Windsor woman is charged with obstruct of justice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crime Branch at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.