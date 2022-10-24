Windsor man charged with impaired driving after collision in Lakeshore

A man from Windsor has been charged with driving while impaired following a collision in Lakeshore.

According to police, on Saturday, October 22 just before 10 p.m. members of the Lakeshore OPP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on King James Avenue.

Through the course of the investigation, police determined the driver had taken a vehicle without consent, lost control and struck a road sign.

Police say after speaking with the driver, it became apparent he had consumed alcohol and was displaying signs of impairment.

The driver was subsequently arrested and taken to a local detachment for further testing.

As a result, 20-year-old Moise Barutwaynayo is facing 10 criminal charges in total.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Windsor court at a later date.