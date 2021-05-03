Windsor Man Charged with Impersonating OPP Officer

A Windsor man has been arrested after a motorist was pulled over by someone pretending to be a OPP officer.

Provincial Police in Leamington say on April 30, a driver reported that a man identified himself as an officer during a traffic stop.

A suspect vehicle, a black Chrysler 300, was spotted on Talbot Street West and the driver matched the description of the suspect that was provided.

Allan Carpenter, 56, is charged with Personating peace officer pursuant to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Police would like to remind motorists who suspect they have been pulled over or confronted by a police impersonator should immediately call 911. Do not get out of your vehicle. If possible, try to write down a description of the person, their vehicle and their license plate as soon as it is safe to do so.

