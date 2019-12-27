Windsor Man Charged with Manslaughter

One man is dead after a Christmas Day altercation in Windsor.

Windsor police say the incident happened around 12:30am in the 3000 block of Tecumseh Rd E.

According to police, a male suspect had damaged a vehicle in the area, fled the scene and was being chased by members of the public.

A physical altercation occurred between the suspect and citizens.

Police say there were no weapons involved but a man suffered a medical emergency.

"The adult male did suffer a medical emergency, he was transported to hospital where he sadly passed away shortly after arrival there," says Constable Talya Natyshak.

She says the male suspect did flee the area before police arrived.

"The male suspect was arrested in the area after the incident and as a result, a male Brandon Cooper, 37-years-old from Windsor is charged with manslaughter, mischief under $5000 and possession of a controlled substance," says Natyshak.

Police say Cooper was in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.

The victim's name has not been released.