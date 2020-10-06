Windsor Man Charged with Sexual Assaults Dating Back to 2014

A Windsor man is charged after two women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault.

Police say they were contacted in September by a woman saying in 2014, a man involved in local theatre sexually assaulted her.

During the investigation, a second female victim was also identified and reported to have been sexually assaulted in 2014 and 2015 by the same man.

Both victims were under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged incidents

Jeffery Bastien, 44, is charged with multiple offences, including sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

Police believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.