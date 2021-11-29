Windsor man charged with stunt driving for a second time in two months

A Windsor man will be walking to end the year after police in LaSalle stopped a vehicle travelling 71 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, a patrol officer clocked a vehicle travelling 121 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Sprucewood Avenue.

The driver was charged with Stunt Driving and his drivers license was automatically suspended for 30 days.

His vehicle was also impounded for 14 days and he will be responsible for all associated towing and storage fees.

LaSalle police report the man was recently charged with the same offence within the last two months.

If convicted on both counts, the man will face a fine of at least $2,000 and his license could be suspended for up to ten years.