Windsor man charged with stunt driving in LaSalle

A LaSalle police officer conducting radar traffic enforcement on Front Road early on Friday morning caught someone driving a 2011 Hyundai doing 100km/h in a 50km/h zone.

The officer stopped the vehicle and issued the driver a summons for the offence, requiring him to appear before a justice of the peace to answer for the charge.

As a result of the charge, a Windsor man's drivers licence has also been seized and suspended for 30 days and his motor vehicle seized and impounded for 14 days.