Windsor man charged with stunt driving in LaSalle

A Windsor man has lost his vehicle after being charged with stunt driving in LaSalle.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, LaSalle police say an officer spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and was clocked on radar going 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Front Road.

A 24-year-old man was charged with stunt driving.

As a result, his drivers licence was automatically suspended for a period of 30 days and the vehicle he was operating was impounded for a period of 14 days, for which he will be responsible for all associated towing and storage fees.

Police say if convicted, he will face a fine of not less than $2,000 and his licence could be suspended for not more than two years, if this is a first conviction, and not more than ten years on any future convictions.