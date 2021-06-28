iHeartRadio
Windsor Man Charged, Woman Remains at Large Following Firearms Call

A man and woman from Windsor are facing several charges after a call for a person with a gun.

Just before 6am on June 28, officers were called to a home in the 1500-block of Francois Rd. and learned a male and female suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

An investigation revealed the male suspect had pointed a gun at another man while the female suspect assaulted another woman.

The male suspect was tracked down in the 1500-block of Ellrose Ave and police seized a firearm and magazine — the female suspect remains at large.

As a result, a 35-year-old man from Windsor has been charged while police are on the look out for a 25-year-old female.

The Major Crimes branch continues to investigate and is urging anyone with information to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.

