Windsor Man Dies Following Crash in Sarnia

A Windsor man is dead following a crash in Sarnia Thursday morning.

Just before 6am, emergency crews were called to 40 Highway south of Confederation Line for a collision involving two vehicles.

One driver suffered minor injuries while other was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, 31-year-old Luis Garcia Ventura of Windsor passed away in hospital.

OPP continue to investigate the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.