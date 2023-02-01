Windsor man dies in head-on crash in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal head-on crash involving a Windsor driver.

Police say emergency crews responded to a collision on Queens Line west of McDougall Line in Tilbury East Township early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a Windsor man was travelling west on Queens Line in a brown Nissan and crossed into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a white Cadillac travelling east.

Police say the driver of the Nissan was extricated from the vehicle and emergency crews attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful and the man died from his injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or witnessed the crash is asked to call Chatham-Kent police.