Windsor Man Drowns in French River 

The body of a Windsor man has been recovered from the French River by the OPP Underwater Search and Rescue Unit.

Provincial police from the Nipissing West Detachment along with Sudbury Emergency Medical Services responded to a report of a possible drowning on the French River in the Municipality of French River on Monday around 8:10pm.

Police say a man was swimming near the dock, at the cottage he was renting and within a couple minutes could not be seen.

The Nipissing West OPP Marine Unit and the OPP Aviation Services-Helicopter Section attended the scene but were unable to locate the missing man.

According to police, his body was recovered Tuesday morning around 11:45 am.

He has been identified as Gerard Pitre, a 72-year-old man from Windsor.

Police say foul play is not suspected and the investigation continues.