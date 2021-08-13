Windsor Man Faces Charges in Break and Enter Investigation

A Windsor man faces charges in relation to a series of break and enter incidents last month.

Windsor Police Service says a string of break and enters occurred at local businesses in Windsor between July 12 and July 29.

Police say an investigation by the Target Base Unit identified a suspect who was placed under arrest without incident on Aug.3 around 11 p.m.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at a room in a lodging establishment in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue.

A search of the room turned up evidence related to the investigation, according to police.

A 39-year-old man from Windsor is charged with numerous break and enter and mischief of property charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.