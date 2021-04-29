Windsor Man Faces Child Porn Charges

A child pornography investigation has resulted in charges in Windsor.

Police say the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched the investigation in February.

Officers identified a suspect and were granted a search warrant on April 21, according to Windsor Police Service. (WPS)

Police say multiple computer storage devices were seized from the home and Windsor man was arrested.

Twenty-six-year-old Kyle Long is charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.