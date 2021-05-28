Windsor Man Faces Child Pornography Charges

A Windsor man faces multiple child pornography charges.

Windsor Police Service (WPS) says its Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched an investigation in December of 2020.

Police say the investigation stems from a report that a man may have been involved in online child pornography offences.

A suspect and residence were identified and the investigation led to a search warrant that was executed at the home on Tuesday, according to police.

Police say the man was arrested without incident and both computer and storage devices were seized as evidence.

Twenty-four-year-old Kyle Lucier of Windsor faces two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.