Windsor Man Faces Prison Time For Importing Cocaine



A Windsor man is facing prison time for importing cocaine across the border.

The defence for 47-year-old Anthony Hutton is asking for six years in prison while the prosecution wants eight years.

In May 2016, Hutton was drivng a BMW with his young son in his car and crossing the Ambassador Bridge from Michigan into Windosr when he was referred to secondary inspection.

Officers located 8 kilograms of cocaine worth between $800,000 to $1.2-million.

He had earlier in 2019 pleaded guilty to importing cocaine.

The defence points out Hutton does not have a criminal record and pleaded guilty, but the prosecution contends it was a serious offence that involved a substantial amount of cocaine.

The judge noted there is no evidence that Hutton was anything more than just a 'trusted courier' for the drug.

"I feel horrible for everything that happened," said Hutton in Superior Court on Monday.

He will be sentenced Tuesday morning.