Windsor Man Faces Robbery, Hit and Run Charges

A Windsor man is facing several charges after allegedly hitting the victim of a robbery with his car before fleeing the scene.

As heard on AM800 News, Windsor Police Service was called to a shopping plaza on the corner of Tecumseh Road West and California Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Patrol officers arrived to find a man had been hit by a car and the driver had fled the scene before police could arrive.

According to police, the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a hit and run investigation was launched.

Investigators say a verbal altercation began between two men before the suspect assaulted the victim and stole some personal items.

Police say the attacker then hit the victim with his vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Officer located the suspect in the 600 block of Campbell Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and placed him under arrest.

Police say the vehicle allegedly involved in the hit and run was found at the same location and seized as evidence.

A 23-year-old man from Windsor is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of a collision that caused bodily harm, robbery and uttering threats.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.