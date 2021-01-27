Windsor Man Faces Sexual Assault Charges

Police say a Windsor man has been charged in relation to multiple sexual assaults.

Windsor Police Service (WPS) launched a sexual assault investigation in September of last year that resulted in an arrest.

According to police, the Special Victims Unit (SVU) discovered more alleged victims and the same man was arrested again Monday.

Police say both victims were under the age of 18 at the time of the assault and their alleged attacker was in a position of authority within the community.

Thirty-four-year-old Kurt Lindo of Windsor faces four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference.

Investigators believe there may be more victims out there — they're asking anyone with information to contact WPS or Crime Stoppers anonomously.