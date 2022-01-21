Windsor man facing 12 charges in counterfeit money investigation

A suspect has been arrested and charged as part of a counterfeit currency investigation in Windsor-Essex.

In Dec. 2021, investigators from the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation involving the suspected possession of counterfeit currency and fraud in the City of Windsor.

An adult male suspect and an involved vehicle, a blue 4-door Lexus with misused license plates, were identified.

During the course of the investigation, the Windsor Police Service, along with LaSalle Police Service and Essex County OPP, were in communication after it was discovered that multiple counterfeit currency incidents was also occurring in other jurisdictions involving the same suspect.

At 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 20, a suspect was located at a lodging establishment located in the 1400 block of Division Road in Windsor and arrested without incident.

At that time, police say the accused was operating a silver 4-door BMW bearing misused Alberta license plates.

Windsor police have charged a 27-year-old Windsor man is facing three counts of Possess Counterfeit Money, three counts of Uttering Counterfeit Money and three counts of Fraud Not Exceeding $5,000.

Officers from the LaSalle Police Service have also charged the suspect with three counts of Uttering Counterfeit Money.

The Financial Crimes Unit is actively investigating and encourages any businesses who may have encountered similar counterfeit incidents to contact the police and report the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.