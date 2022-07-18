Windsor man facing 18 new charges after Sarnia police recover loaded firearm

A 42-year-old Windsor man is facing 18 new criminal charges.

According to Sarnia Police, members of the Ontario Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement Squad were in Sarnia last Thursday to locate a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants from various jurisdictions.

Police say the accused was located as he was about to enter a taxi in the 800-block of Devine Street but as officers approached, the man began to run resulting in a foot chase.

Police say the man made every attempt to evade officers and started throwing items at them including a chair.

Officers then noticed the man trying to access a loaded firearm on him.

Police say a violent struggle occurred and officers were able to arrest the man and secure the scene.

A loaded .357 magnum revolver was recovered.

Abbas Kamal Zeidan has been charged with five counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, resist arrest, assaulting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, use of a firearm while committing an offence, along with other weapon possession charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarnia Police or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers.