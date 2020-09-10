Windsor Man Facing a List of Charges

Thanks to a 9-1-1 call Windsor police were able to arrest a break and enter suspect.

Police say on Monday around 10:45pm, officers were called to the 1600 block of Victoria Avenue for a break and enter.

According to police, a man entered a home which was occupied resulting in a verbal interaction taking place with the residents inside.

Police say the suspect fled the area on foot but was arrested quickly without incident by police along with witnesses on scene.

The investigation revealed the man broke into several other homes in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Victoria.

A 53-year-old man from Windsor is charged with three counts of break and enter, two counts of attempt break and enter, two counts of mischief, possession of stolen property under $5000 and robbery.

Police say there were no physical injuries reported in relation to any of the incidents.