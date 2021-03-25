Windsor Man Facing Additional Charges in Sex Assault Investigation

A sexual assault investigation in LaSalle has led to more charges against a Windsor man.

In Feburary, the LaSalle Police Service issued a release stating that a 74-year old had been arrested for alleged offences involving a child under the age of 18.

Investigators had said the accused had been in a position of trust at the time of the incident as a self-employed, private educational tutor.

The Windsor Police Service, which is part of the joint investigation, says that two more alleged victims have come forward regarding sex-related offences that happened in the city between 1990 and 1993, when both were under the age of 18.

Arnold Dorion is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference in each of the cases.

No other information is being released to protect the identify of the victims.