Windsor Man Facing Child Pornography Charges

A city man is facing charges following a three-month long child pornography investigation by Windsor police.

In April, the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) Unit launched an investigation involving the suspected possession of child pornography.

On June 25, a male suspect was located in the 600-block of Cataraqui Street and arrested.

Police also executed a search warrant at a home linked to the investigation, seizing a computer and several other storage devices.

A 63-year-old Windsor man is charged with unlawfully accessing child pornography and unlawfully possessing child pornography.