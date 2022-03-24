Windsor man facing child pornography charges

A Windsor man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into child pornography.

In January 2022, the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that an individual may have been involved in online child pornography offences.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000-block of Ouellette Avenue and located and seized several items.

An adult male was also identified.

On March 24, the suspect located and arrested without incident.

A 49-year-old Windsor man is charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography and one count of transmitting child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.