Windsor man facing child pornography charges

A Windsor man has been arrested and charged following an investigation by the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

In March of 2022, the ICE unit launched an investigation after receiving information that an individual may have been involved in an online child pornography offence.

Through investigation, an adult male suspect and a residence were identified.

On June 9, a search warrant was executed at the home and a suspect was arrested without incident.

Daniel Dorey, 20, of Windsor is charged with unlawfully accessing child pornography, distributing child pornography and unlawfully possessing child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ICE unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.