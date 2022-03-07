Windsor man facing dangerous driving charge after Malden Park incident

A Windsor man is charged after a vehicle was spotted doing doughnuts on the pond at Malden Park.

Around 3 p.m. on March 6, police were called to the park for a report of a vehicle driving erratically. Witnesses said the vehicle was speeding and doing doughnuts on the pond.

Police say there were a number of people at the park at the time, posing a risk to public safety.

Police say an off-duty Windsor police officer on the scene got the licence plate of the vehicle and a description of the driver.

Before police arrived, the driver drove onto the pond again and continued to drive erratically. The vehicle left the park before police showed up but was immediately located in the 2000 block of Huron Church Road.

A 64-year-old Windsor is now charged with dangerous driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.